No 10 rejects calls to cancel Trump state visit as more than a million sign petition

Downing Street has rejected calls to axe the state visit planned for Donald Trump following widespread outrage over his travel ban on people from certain countries.

The US president accepted an invitation to visit Britain later this year, but more than one million people have signed a petition to stating Mr Trump should not be given a state visit.

The immigration curbs sparked chaos across the US as travellers were detained at airports and thousands of protesters gathered to campaign against the policy. Demonstrators are planning to protest against the policy outside Downing Street and across the country on Monday evening.

But Number 10 has said the prime minister was "very happy" to extend the invitation for a state visit.

Foreign Secretary: Lifting ban shows advantage of close US ties

The Foreign Secretary addressed the House of Commons on Monday. Credit: Pool

Boris Johnson said lifting the ban on some UK passport holders to the US shows the "advantages of working closely with the Trump administration".

Mr Johnson told MPs: "[We will make sure] all our consular network, all our diplomatic network is put at the service of people who are finding difficulties as a result of these measures.

"Because of the energetic action of this Government, we now have an exemption for UK passport holders - whether duel nationals or otherwise.

"I think.. this shows the advantages of working closely with the Trump administration."

