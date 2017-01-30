Advertisement

  1. National

No 10 rejects calls to cancel Trump state visit as more than a million sign petition

Downing Street has rejected calls to axe the state visit planned for Donald Trump following widespread outrage over his travel ban on people from certain countries.

More than one million people have signed a petition stating Mr Trump should not be given a state visit.

The immigration curbs have sparked chaos across the US as travellers were detained at airports and thousands of protesters gathered to campaign against the policy.

Boris Johnson has claimed President Trump's immigration policy is "divisive... discriminatory and wrong", but dismissed claims the US is "hostile" towards foreigners.

Demonstrators are this evening holding protests across the UK against the policy outside Downing Street.

View all 96 updates ›

Foreign Secretary urged to 'have the guts' to speak out

Yvette Cooper has slammed Boris Johnson for his comments on President Trump's ban. Credit: Pool

Labour MP Yvette Cooper has urged the Foreign Secretary to have the "guts to speak out" over the US immigration ban.

During an urgent question in the House of Commons, she said: "One of our closest allies has chosen to ban refugees and target Muslims.

"All he [Boris Johnson] can say is 'well it wouldn't be our policy'. That is not good enough.

"This order was signed on Holocaust Memorial Day. For the sake of history, for heaven's sake have the guts to speak out."

In reply, Mr Johnson said: "I share the widespread disquiet and made my views absolutely clear - I have said it's divisive, I have said it's wrong and I have said that it stigmatises people on grounds of their nationality."

  1. Read more
  2. 96 updates
No 10 rejects calls to cancel Trump state visit as more than a million sign petition

More on this story