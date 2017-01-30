Homeland Security continuing to enforce ban

We are & will remain in compliance with judicial orders. We are & will continue to enforce @ potus ’s EO humanely and with professionalism

The US Department of Homeland Security says it is and will continue to enforce Trump's executive order "humanely and with professionalism".

In a statement released by the department, it said they have been working with airlines to prevent travellers who would be denied entry under the ban, from boarding flights to the US.

Therefore they do not anticipate "further individuals travelling by air to the US to be affected".