Pressure on May as opposition grows to Trump's travel ban

Prime Minister Theresa May is facing pressure to axe the state visit planned for Donald Trump following widespread outrage over his travel ban on people from certain countries.

The Foreign Office said Britons with dual citizenship would be exempt from the controversial travel ban, but UK residents have been caught up in the chaos.

The US president accepted an invitation to visit Britain later this year, but nearly one million people have signed a petition to stating Mr Trump should not be given a state visit.

Demonstrators are planning to protest against the policy outside Downing Street and across the country on Monday evening.

The immigration curbs sparked chaos across the US as travellers were detained at airports and thousands of protesters gathered to campaign against the policy.

Iraqi-born MP who faced US ban attacks Trump policy

An Iraqi-born Conservative MP who was initially blocked from entering the US under new travel rules has said Donald Trump's immigration ban "feeds the ideology" of extremism.

Nadhim Zahawi told ITV's Good Morning Britain that while he supported a tightening of US immigration rules last year, a total ban was "discriminatory", "wrong" and "counter-productive".

The Stratford-on-Avon MP condemned the US policy on Saturday after being advised by lawyers that he and his wife would be barred from visiting their sons, who are studying at American universities.

It was clarified late Sunday that British citizens with dual nationality - such as Mr and Mrs Zahawi - will be able to travel to the US, though they will face heightened checks should they fly in from one of the seven countries on the banned list.

