Advertisement

  1. National

More than one million sign petition against Trump state visit

Prime Minister Theresa May is facing pressure to axe the state visit planned for Donald Trump following widespread outrage over his travel ban on people from certain countries.

The Foreign Office said Britons with dual citizenship would be exempt from the controversial travel ban, however the US embassy in the UK has seemingly contradicted this advice.

The US president accepted an invitation to visit Britain later this year, but more than one million people have signed a petition to stating Mr Trump should not be given a state visit.

Demonstrators are planning to protest against the policy outside Downing Street and across the country on Monday evening.

The immigration curbs sparked chaos across the US as travellers were detained at airports and thousands of protesters gathered to campaign against the policy.

Lawmakers in Iraq have voted to "retaliate" against the ban.

View all 79 updates ›

Iraqi parliament votes to retaliate against Trump ban

Iraqi prime minister Haider al-Abadi has not yet reacted to the ban. Credit: AP

The Iraqi parliament has voted to "retaliate" against Donald Trump's travel ban which bars US entry for seven Muslim-majority countries.

The "reciprocity measure" will apply to Americans entering Iraq, lawmakers say.

Iraq's foreign ministry has expressed its "regret" at President Trump's executive order which was signed on Friday.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari plans to meet the US ambassador soon. Credit: AP

A total of 5,000 US troops are currently deployed in Iraq to help Iraqi and regional Kurdish forces in the war against Islamic State.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari plans to meet the US ambassador on Monday or Tuesday to "express dismay at Trump's decision", a government official in Baghdad said.

However Iraq's Prime Minister, Haider al-Abadi, is yet to comment on the controversial ban.

  1. Read more
  2. 79 updates
More than one million sign petition against Trump state visit

More on this story