No 10 rejects calls to cancel Trump state visit as more than a million sign petition

Downing Street has rejected calls to axe the state visit planned for Donald Trump following widespread outrage over his travel ban on people from certain countries.

The US president accepted an invitation to visit Britain later this year, but more than one million people have signed a petition to stating Mr Trump should not be given a state visit.

The immigration curbs sparked chaos across the US as travellers were detained at airports and thousands of protesters gathered to campaign against the policy. Demonstrators are planning to protest against the policy outside Downing Street and across the country on Monday evening.

But Number 10 has said the prime minister was "very happy" to extend the invitation for a state visit.

Johnson: It is right for US President to be accorded state visit

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has rebuffed claims that US President Donald Trump should have his invitation for a state visit to the UK revoked.

Addressing MPs in the House of Commons on Monday, he said: "It is totally right of course that the incoming president - of our closest and most important ally - should be accorded the honour of a state visit that's supported by this Government."

He added: "The invitation has been extended by Her Majesty the Queen quite properly."

