No 10 rejects calls to cancel Trump state visit as more than a million sign petition

Downing Street has rejected calls to axe the state visit planned for Donald Trump following widespread outrage over his travel ban on people from certain countries.

The US president accepted an invitation to visit Britain later this year, but more than one million people have signed a petition to stating Mr Trump should not be given a state visit.

The immigration curbs sparked chaos across the US as travellers were detained at airports and thousands of protesters gathered to campaign against the policy. Demonstrators are planning to protest against the policy outside Downing Street and across the country on Monday evening.

But Number 10 has said the prime minister was "very happy" to extend the invitation for a state visit.

Johnson: US policy divisive, discriminatory and wrong

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. Credit: Pool

Boris Johnson has claimed President Trump's immigration policy is "divisive... discriminatory and wrong", but dismissed claims the US is "hostile" towards foreigners.

He told the House of Commons: "In defence of that great democracy of the United States, 45 million people in the US were not born in that country.

"[However] I do not think it's credible for [anyone] to say that country is hostile to those from overseas.

"The important thing is to be able to talk to our friends and partners in the US to reflect and relay the global consternation that we detect - but to get a positive outcome for UK nationals."

