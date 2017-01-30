Advertisement

No 10 rejects calls to cancel Trump state visit as more than a million sign petition

Downing Street has rejected calls to axe the state visit planned for Donald Trump following widespread outrage over his travel ban on people from certain countries.

More than one million people have signed a petition stating Mr Trump should not be given a state visit.

The immigration curbs have sparked chaos across the US as travellers were detained at airports and thousands of protesters gathered to campaign against the policy.

Boris Johnson has claimed President Trump's immigration policy is "divisive... discriminatory and wrong", but dismissed claims the US is "hostile" towards foreigners.

Demonstrators are this evening holding protests across the UK against the policy outside Downing Street.

Labour MP calls Prime Minister 'Theresa the appeaser'

Labour MP Mike Gapes has accused the Prime Minister of 'appeasing' US President Donald Trump by inviting him on a state visit to the UK within the first week of him taking office.

He was speaking in the House of Commons after Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson made a statement on Mr Trump's travel ban on refugees and citizens from several mainly-Muslim countries.

Mr Gapes pointed out that both George W Bush and Barack Obama waited more than two years before they were officially invited to the UK.

He called Mrs May 'Theresa the appeaser' but Mr Johnson said the reference was "distasteful"

