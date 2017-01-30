Advertisement

No 10 rejects calls to cancel Trump state visit as more than a million sign petition

Downing Street has rejected calls to axe the state visit planned for Donald Trump following widespread outrage over his travel ban on people from certain countries.

The US president accepted an invitation to visit Britain later this year, but more than one million people have signed a petition to stating Mr Trump should not be given a state visit.

The immigration curbs sparked chaos across the US as travellers were detained at airports and thousands of protesters gathered to campaign against the policy. Demonstrators are planning to protest against the policy outside Downing Street and across the country on Monday evening.

But Number 10 has said the prime minister was "very happy" to extend the invitation for a state visit.

Merkel: Trump travel ban will not help fight against terror

German Chancellor Angela Merkel led criticism of Trump's executive order over the weekend. Credit: AP

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has reiterated her condemnation of Donald Trump's travel ban, saying the fight against terrorism will not be won with measures against individuals or by putting Muslims under general suspicion.

The US president has faced widespread criticism for imposing a 90-day travel ban on arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen.

Mrs Merkel said her government was "examining the situation" and will support those affected by the travel ban.

