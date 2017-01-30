Advertisement

More than one million sign petition against Trump state visit

Prime Minister Theresa May is facing pressure to axe the state visit planned for Donald Trump following widespread outrage over his travel ban on people from certain countries.

The Foreign Office said Britons with dual citizenship would be exempt from the controversial travel ban, but UK residents have been caught up in the chaos.

The US president accepted an invitation to visit Britain later this year, but more than one million people have signed a petition to stating Mr Trump should not be given a state visit.

Demonstrators are planning to protest against the policy outside Downing Street and across the country on Monday evening.

The immigration curbs sparked chaos across the US as travellers were detained at airports and thousands of protesters gathered to campaign against the policy.

More than a million back petition to stop Trump state visit

The petition against Donald Trump's ceremonial visit will be considered for a debate in Parliament. Credit: AP

More than a million people have signed a petition calling on Prime Minister Theresa May to cancel Donald Trump's state visit after public outrage at his travel ban on Muslims and refugees.

Campaigners want to see the US president denied the right to dine with the Queen.

The petition reads: "Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen."

The petition passed a million signatures shortly before 10am. Credit: petition.parliament.uk

Support for the online petition has snowballed since it passed 100,000 signatures - thus forcing it to be considered for debate by MPs.

Ministers also face being hauled into the Commons amid continued concerns about the impact the ban has on Britons and the Government's response.

