No 10 rejects calls to cancel Trump state visit as more than a million sign petition

Downing Street has rejected calls to axe the state visit planned for Donald Trump following widespread outrage over his travel ban on people from certain countries.

More than one million people have signed a petition stating Mr Trump should not be given a state visit.

The immigration curbs have sparked chaos across the US as travellers were detained at airports and thousands of protesters gathered to campaign against the policy.

Boris Johnson has claimed President Trump's immigration policy is "divisive... discriminatory and wrong", but dismissed claims the US is "hostile" towards foreigners.

Demonstrators are this evening holding protests across the UK against the policy outside Downing Street.

PM: President Trump state visit will go ahead

Theresa May insisted President Trump's state visit will go ahead. Credit: EBU

The Prime Minister has said President Trump's invitation to the UK on a state visit "stands".

She told reporters: "The United States is a close ally of the United Kingdom.

"We work together across many areas of mutual interest and we have that special relationship between us.

"I have formally issued that invitation for a state visit for President Trump to the United Kingdom and that invitation stands."

