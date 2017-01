Quebec's Premier has delivered a heartfelt message to the province's Muslims in a speech following the mosque shooting last night.

"I want to say a few words to our fellow Quebecers, Muslim Quebecers - we are with you, this is your home, you are welcome here, we are all Quebecers," said Premier Philippe Couillard this morning.

"The first duty of our society is to establish security, safety of the people, which we are doing with the police forces at all levels ... We also have to keep repeating that we must maintain solidarity and unity between our communities."

He urged citizens to 'be there to indicate solidarity' at rallies on Monday to pay tribute to those affected by the attack.

Six people were killed and eight injured in the shooting at a Quebec City mosque in what both Couillard and Canada's prime minister have called an "act of terrorism".