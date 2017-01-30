President George HW Bush discharged from hospital

Former US President George HW Bush has been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for pneumonia.

A statement said he is "thankful for the many prayers and kind messages" he received while at Houston Methodist Hospital.

The statement also paid tribute to the "world-class care that both his doctors and nurses provided".

Bush, 92, was admitted into intensive care earlier this month and a few days later his wife Barbara, 91, was admitted for bronchitis. She was released last week.