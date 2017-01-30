Advertisement

More than one million sign petition against Trump state visit

Prime Minister Theresa May is facing pressure to axe the state visit planned for Donald Trump following widespread outrage over his travel ban on people from certain countries.

The Foreign Office said Britons with dual citizenship would be exempt from the controversial travel ban, however the US embassy in the UK has seemingly contradicted this advice.

The US president accepted an invitation to visit Britain later this year, but more than one million people have signed a petition to stating Mr Trump should not be given a state visit.

Demonstrators are planning to protest against the policy outside Downing Street and across the country on Monday evening.

The immigration curbs sparked chaos across the US as travellers were detained at airports and thousands of protesters gathered to campaign against the policy.

Lawmakers in Iraq have voted to "retaliate" against the ban.

Should Trump's state visit be cancelled?

A petition trying to prevent Donald Trump from making a state visit to the Queen has had more than 1,100,000 signatures.

The petition is in response to the president's 90-day travel ban on arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen.

The petition argues Mr Trump should not be invited to make an official state visit as it would "cause embarassment" to the Queen.

What do you think?

