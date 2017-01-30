Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over Trump's ban

Coffee giant Starbucks says it will hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years.

The move is in response to Trump's indefinite suspension of Syrian refugees and temporary travel bans that apply to six other Muslim-majority nations.

Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz said in a letter to employees that the hiring would apply to stores worldwide.

He added that the effort would start in the United States where the focus would be on hiring immigrants "who have served with U.S. troops as interpreters and support personnel."