Advertisement

  1. National

No 10 rejects calls to cancel Trump state visit as more than a million sign petition

Downing Street has rejected calls to axe the state visit planned for Donald Trump following widespread outrage over his travel ban on people from certain countries.

The US president accepted an invitation to visit Britain later this year, but more than one million people have signed a petition to stating Mr Trump should not be given a state visit.

The immigration curbs sparked chaos across the US as travellers were detained at airports and thousands of protesters gathered to campaign against the policy. Demonstrators are planning to protest against the policy outside Downing Street and across the country on Monday evening.

But Number 10 has said the prime minister was "very happy" to extend the invitation for a state visit.

View all 84 updates ›

Trump a threat to EU, says chief Brexit negotiator

Guy Verhofstadt believes Donald Trump poses a threat to the EU. Credit: PA

Donald Trump is part of a "three-pronged attack" on the EU, one of its chief officials has said.

Guy Verhofstadt, the EU parliament's chief Brexit negotiator and former prime minister of Belgium, said the American President poses a serious threat to the EU.

He added that the other main threats are radicalised Islam and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

"I have just come back from the US and my view is that we have a third front that is undermining the EU ... and that is Donald Trump," he said in a speech at London think tank Chatham House on Monday.

  1. Read more
  2. 84 updates
No 10 rejects calls to cancel Trump state visit as more than a million sign petition

More on this story