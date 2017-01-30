Advertisement

Pressure on May as opposition grows to Trump's travel ban

Prime Minister Theresa May is facing pressure to axe the state visit planned for Donald Trump following widespread outrage over his travel ban on people from certain countries.

The Foreign Office said Britons with dual citizenship would be exempt from the controversial travel ban, but UK residents have been caught up in the chaos.

The US president accepted an invitation to visit Britain later this year, but nearly one million people have signed a petition to stating Mr Trump should not be given a state visit.

Demonstrators are planning to protest against the policy outside Downing Street and across the country on Monday evening.

The immigration curbs sparked chaos across the US as travellers were detained at airports and thousands of protesters gathered to campaign against the policy.

Trump administration reverses ban on green card holders

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, right, confirmed the policy reversal two days after it was announced by Donald Trump's administration. Credit: AP

US President Donald Trump has reversed his controversial policy to include green card holders in his travel ban from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Homeland Security secretary John Kelly confirmed in a brief statement that all lawful green card holders would be allowed to enter the US.

I hereby deem the entry of lawful permanent residents to be in the national interest.

Accordingly, absent the receipt of significant derogatory information indicating a serious threat to public safety and welfare, lawful permanent resident status will be a dispositive factor in our case-by-case determinations.

– Homeland Security secretary John Kelly

A Homeland Security spokeswoman previously confirmed to Reuters green card holders would be subject to the 90-day ban order if they were from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen.

