No 10 rejects calls to cancel Trump state visit as more than a million sign petition

Downing Street has rejected calls to axe the state visit planned for Donald Trump following widespread outrage over his travel ban on people from certain countries.

More than one million people have signed a petition stating Mr Trump should not be given a state visit.

The immigration curbs have sparked chaos across the US as travellers were detained at airports and thousands of protesters gathered to campaign against the policy.

Boris Johnson has claimed President Trump's immigration policy is "divisive... discriminatory and wrong", but dismissed claims the US is "hostile" towards foreigners.

Demonstrators are this evening holding protests across the UK against the policy outside Downing Street.

Trump dismisses criticism of immigration ban

  • Video report by ITV News Washington Correspondent, Robert Moore

At the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump made clear he had no regrets over his executive order imposing a travel ban on some Muslim-majority countries.

He also dismissed travel chaos at several US airports and criticism to the policy including that from New York Senator Chuck Schumer.

"I notice Chuck Schumer yesterday with fake tears," the President said. "I'm going to ask him who is his acting coach."

