Trump fires attorney general over travel ban 'betrayal'

Donald Trump has fired the acting US Attorney General Sally Yates after she questioned whether his travel ban was "lawful".

The Government's top lawyer had ordered Justice Department officials not to enforce the executive order which banned travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The White House said Sally Yates "has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States". Dana Boente, US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, will take over the role.

The president's travel ban has provoked widespread condemnation and protests around the world, with Prime Minister Theresa May under pressure to cancel a state visit by Mr Trump to the UK planned for later this year.

9/11 first responder urges Trump to explain 'drunk' logic

Donald Trump's travel ban response to a potential jihadist terror attack is worthy of a "guy at the end of the bar, drunk," one of the 9/11 first responders has told ITV's Good Morning Britain.

John Feal, who has campaigned in Washington for better health care for responders and survivors of the 2001 attack in New York, said Trump's predecessors in power had failed to deal with the issue of immigration.

He called on his president to better explain the policy to the American people and dispel the idea that the ban was a snap reaction.

Mr Feal said: "I imagine there was a guy at the end of the bar, drunk, writing something on a napkin and said, 'Hey, let's make a ban.'"

