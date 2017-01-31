Advertisement

Clarke warns May over post-Brexit 'wonderland' fantasy

Former chancellor Ken Clarke said he would not back the Article 50 Bill, describing visions of a post-Brexit future as a "wonderland" fantasy.

MPs have begun a two-day debate in the Commons over the Government's bill to invoke Article 50 and formally begin the Brexit process.

David Davis, the secretary of state for exiting the European Union, opened the second reading of the Bill, which enacts the Brexit referendum result, by saying: "At the core of this bill lies a very simple question - do we trust the people or not?"

Discussions on the bill will continue to midnight with a vote taking place on Wednesday evening.

Beckett pleads for Brexit debate to be less divisive

The Brexit talks will be difficult and expressing concern over their direction should not be characterised as opposing the public's decision to leave the EU, Labour's Margaret Beckett has said.

The MP for Derby South criticised Brexit secretary David Davis' opening remark that the vote on triggering Article 50 was about whether MPs "trusted" the British public.

"I hope that the practice of dismissing any call, any queries, any concerns, however serious or well founded, as merely demonstrating opposition to the will of the British people ... will now cease."

