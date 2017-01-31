Advertisement

Clarke warns May over post-Brexit 'wonderland' fantasy

Former chancellor Ken Clarke said he would not back the Article 50 Bill, describing visions of a post-Brexit future as a "wonderland" fantasy.

MPs have begun a two-day debate in the Commons over the Government's bill to invoke Article 50 and formally begin the Brexit process.

David Davis, the secretary of state for exiting the European Union, opened the second reading of the Bill, which enacts the Brexit referendum result, by saying: "At the core of this bill lies a very simple question - do we trust the people or not?"

Discussions on the bill will continue to midnight with a vote taking place on Wednesday evening.

Remain-backing Tory MP Ken Clarke compared Theresa May to Alice in Wonderland during his speech in Parliament.

Dripping sarcasm, he said Britain may well tumble down the rabbit hole “and emerge in a wonderland” where suddenly countries are “queuing up” for trade.

He added: “Nice men like President Trump and [Turkish] President Erdogan are just impatient to abandon their normal protectionism.”

He also called both campaigns in the referendum "pathetic" and said he’s merely enforcing what has been Tory policy for decades.

He said his colleagues have had a “Road to Damascus” style conversion, but he said: “I’m afraid that light has been denied me!”

