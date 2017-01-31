Advertisement

  1. National

Clarke warns May over post-Brexit 'wonderland' fantasy

Former chancellor Ken Clarke said he would not back the Article 50 Bill, describing visions of a post-Brexit future as a "wonderland" fantasy.

MPs have begun a two-day debate in the Commons over the Government's bill to invoke Article 50 and formally begin the Brexit process.

David Davis, the secretary of state for exiting the European Union, opened the second reading of the Bill, which enacts the Brexit referendum result, by saying: "At the core of this bill lies a very simple question - do we trust the people or not?"

Discussions on the bill will continue to midnight with a vote taking place on Wednesday evening.

View all 5 updates ›

Clegg: Government position is asking the impossible

Nick Clegg

Nick Clegg said the the government's position is "asking for the impossible" and said it is ignoring the people Brexit will affect the most - young people.

“And 73% of them voted for a different future”, he said. “I think we should search our consciences about what kind of country we’re handing to the next generation.”

He said the government want to “pander to the eye-popping vitriol and bile we see every day from people like Mr Dacre the Daily Mail editor and other members of the monied elite”.

He also put forward the case for a second referendum, saying people were not aware of what they were voting for and now a case is being put forward for what Brexit will look like, people should get to have a say.

  1. Read more
  2. 5 updates
Clarke warns May over post-Brexit 'wonderland' fantasy

More top news