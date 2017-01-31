Advertisement

  1. National

Trump fires attorney general over travel ban 'betrayal'

Donald Trump has fired the acting US Attorney General Sally Yates after she questioned whether his travel ban was "lawful".

The Government's top lawyer had ordered Justice Department officials not to enforce the executive order which banned travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The White House said Sally Yates "has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States". Dana Boente, US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, will take over the role.

The president's travel ban has provoked widespread condemnation and protests around the world, with Prime Minister Theresa May under pressure to cancel a state visit by Mr Trump to the UK planned for later this year.

View all 13 updates ›

Democrats boycott vote on Donald Trump's nominees

Senator Ron Wyden and other Democrats at Capitol Hill outlining their opposition to Trump's picks. Credit: AP

US Senate Democrats have boycotted a committee vote on two of President Donald Trump's nominees, demanding more information on the candidates.

The boycott meant the vote could not go ahead for Trump's pick for Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin, and proposed head of the Health and Human Services department, Tom Price, because at least one Democrat must be present.

Democrats said they were delaying the vote because they wanted more information on Price's stock trades in an Australian medical company.

They also requested more information relating to Mnuchin's former bank, OneWest, and its reported use of automated "robosignings" of foreclosures, which apparently contradicted statements he made to senators.

  1. Read more
  2. 13 updates
Trump fires attorney general over travel ban 'betrayal'

More on this story