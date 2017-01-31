Democrats boycott vote on Donald Trump's nominees

Trump fires attorney general over travel ban 'betrayal'

Donald Trump has fired the acting US Attorney General Sally Yates after she questioned whether his travel ban was "lawful".

The Government's top lawyer had ordered Justice Department officials not to enforce the executive order which banned travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The White House said Sally Yates "has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States". Dana Boente, US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, will take over the role.

The president's travel ban has provoked widespread condemnation and protests around the world, with Prime Minister Theresa May under pressure to cancel a state visit by Mr Trump to the UK planned for later this year.