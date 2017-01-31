Advertisement

  1. National

Clarke warns May over post-Brexit 'wonderland' fantasy

Former chancellor Ken Clarke said he would not back the Article 50 Bill, describing visions of a post-Brexit future as a "wonderland" fantasy.

MPs have begun a two-day debate in the Commons over the Government's bill to invoke Article 50 and formally begin the Brexit process.

David Davis, the secretary of state for exiting the European Union, opened the second reading of the Bill, which enacts the Brexit referendum result, by saying: "At the core of this bill lies a very simple question - do we trust the people or not?"

Discussions on the bill will continue to midnight with a vote taking place on Wednesday evening.

View all 12 updates ›

Eagle: No 'carte blanche' for extreme Brexit

Eagle Play video

Support for the Brexit Bill does not give the government "carte blanche for an extreme Brexit", Labour's Angela Eagle has said.

The one-time Labour leadership contender said her party's proposed amendments to the government's Bill - which include assurances on environmental and workers rights - were crucial.

"Rather than presenting this House with the most perfunctory Bill possible, I wish we'd had a government that wanted to engage and involve parliament in what will be the most crucial project we have undertaken in generations," she said.

Labour has tabled a series of amendments to the Article 50 Bill, including a guarantee that parliament gets a vote on any final deal with the EU.

  1. Read more
  2. 12 updates
Clarke warns May over post-Brexit 'wonderland' fantasy

More top news