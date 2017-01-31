Advertisement

Clarke warns May over post-Brexit 'wonderland' fantasy

Former chancellor Ken Clarke said he would not back the Article 50 Bill, describing visions of a post-Brexit future as a "wonderland" fantasy.

MPs have begun a two-day debate in the Commons over the Government's bill to invoke Article 50 and formally begin the Brexit process.

David Davis, the secretary of state for exiting the European Union, opened the second reading of the Bill, which enacts the Brexit referendum result, by saying: "At the core of this bill lies a very simple question - do we trust the people or not?"

Discussions on the bill will continue to midnight with a vote taking place on Wednesday evening.

Former Leave chief Gove jeered over Brexit claims

Michael Gove has been mocked over the Leave campaign's contention that £350m a week would go to the NHS if Britain pulled out of the EU.

Asked as part of the Commons debate if he, as the former leader of the Leave campaign, remained true to the claim he responded "as someone who is not in the government I can't deliver these sums".

That earnt him jeers from opposition MPs.

Mr Gove was consigned to the backbenches by Prime Minister Theresa May following the referendum on Britain's EU membership.

