Rudd: Trump travel ban could be 'propaganda opportunity' for IS

Donald Trump's travel ban is "divisive" and could be exploited as a "propaganda opportunity" by Islamic State terrorists, Home Secretary Amber Rudd has said.

Meanwhile it has been confirmed that MPs will next month debate whether Mr Trump should make a state visit to Britain after a petition calling for the trip to be downgraded gained the support of more than 1.6 million people.

Earlier President Trump fired the acting US Attorney General Sally Yates after she questioned whether his travel ban was "lawful".

Iraqi PM: Travel ban is 'offensive' - US should thank us

Iraq Prime Minster Haider al-Abadi. Credit: AP

Iraq's Prime Minister has said the US travel ban is an "offence to Iraq" and President Trump should instead be "grateful" as they are "fighting terrorism".

Haider al-Abadi told a news conference on Tuesday that he hoped the executive order - banning immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries, which includes Iraq - will be overturned.

However he also confirmed the Iraqi government will not take retaliatory measures: "The way the order was issued was not good, and I don't want to cause the same offence to the American people."

