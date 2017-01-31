Advertisement

Rudd: Trump travel ban could be 'propaganda opportunity' for IS

Donald Trump's travel ban is "divisive" and could be exploited as a "propaganda opportunity" by Islamic State terrorists, Home Secretary Amber Rudd has said.

Meanwhile it has been confirmed that MPs will next month debate whether Mr Trump should make a state visit to Britain after a petition calling for the trip to be downgraded gained the support of more than 1.6 million people.

Earlier President Trump fired the acting US Attorney General Sally Yates after she questioned whether his travel ban was "lawful".

Is May at odds with Home Secretary over Trump?

  • Video report by ITV News Deputy Political Editor Chris Ship

Home Secretary Amber Rudd strongly condemned Donald Trump's travel ban calling it "divisive" and "wrong" and that it helped the terror group Islamic State.

But the Prime Minister's response to Trump's executive order, since leaving the White House, has been inconsistent.

At first Theresa May ignored questions on the ban and then offered a neutral response before Downing Street said it "disagreed with the ban".

But at no point did the PM say the ban helped terrorists suggesting that her views may be at odds with those of the Home Secretary.

