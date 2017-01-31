Advertisement

Clarke warns May over post-Brexit 'wonderland' fantasy

Former chancellor Ken Clarke said he would not back the Article 50 Bill, describing visions of a post-Brexit future as a "wonderland" fantasy.

MPs have begun a two-day debate in the Commons over the Government's bill to invoke Article 50 and formally begin the Brexit process.

David Davis, the secretary of state for exiting the European Union, opened the second reading of the Bill, which enacts the Brexit referendum result, by saying: "At the core of this bill lies a very simple question - do we trust the people or not?"

Discussions on the bill will continue to midnight with a vote taking place on Wednesday evening.

Labour 'will hold PM to account' over Brexit talks

Play video

Labour will back the government's Brexit bill but will hold the government to account throughout the negotiation process, Labour's Keir Starmer has said during a Commons debate.

The shadow Brexit secretary said that while Labour would back the bill the prime minister should not imaging she could "do what she likes" as a result.

He said the bill would not "give the prime minister a blank cheque", but only allow to "start the Artcile 50 process".

