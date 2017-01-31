Advertisement

  1. National

Trump fires attorney general over travel ban 'betrayal'

Donald Trump has fired the acting US Attorney General Sally Yates after she questioned whether his travel ban was "lawful".

The Government's top lawyer had ordered Justice Department officials not to enforce the executive order which banned travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The White House said Sally Yates "has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States". Dana Boente, US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, will take over the role.

The president's travel ban has provoked widespread condemnation and protests around the world, with Prime Minister Theresa May under pressure to cancel a state visit by Mr Trump to the UK planned for later this year.

View all 9 updates ›

More than 100,000 sign petition backing Trump state visit

The counter-petition supporting Donald Trump's state visit says it will underline the values of free speech. Credit: petition.parliament.uk

A rival petition backing Donald Trump's state visit to the UK has triggered a Government response and will be considered by Parliament for debate after receiving more than 100,000 signatures.

The pro-Trump campaign follows a huge rush of support for a petition calling on the Government to prevent the US president from meeting the Queen later this year.

The anti-Trump petition, which began in November, has been supported by more than 1.6 million online amid widespread protests at his new travel ban.

The petition map shows the spread and intensity of support for the petition from light grey up to dark red. Credit: petitionmap.unboxedconsulting.com

The new counter-petition argues Trump should be granted a state visit as "the leader of a free world" and to underline Britain's tolerance of free speech.

The campaign reads: "Donald Trump should be invited to make an official State Visit because he is the leader of a free world and UK is a country that supports free speech and does not believe that people that appose (sic) our point of view should be gagged."

  1. Read more
  2. 9 updates
Trump fires attorney general over travel ban 'betrayal'

More on this story