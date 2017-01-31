Advertisement

Clarke warns May over post-Brexit 'wonderland' fantasy

Former chancellor Ken Clarke said he would not back the Article 50 Bill, describing visions of a post-Brexit future as a "wonderland" fantasy.

MPs have begun a two-day debate in the Commons over the Government's bill to invoke Article 50 and formally begin the Brexit process.

David Davis, the secretary of state for exiting the European Union, opened the second reading of the Bill, which enacts the Brexit referendum result, by saying: "At the core of this bill lies a very simple question - do we trust the people or not?"

Discussions on the bill will continue to midnight with a vote taking place on Wednesday evening.

Call for clarity on position of EU nationals in UK

Calls for EU nationals living in the UK to be sent home are "bonkers" and "despicable", Tory MP Nigel Evans has said as part of the Commons debate on the Brexit Bill.

The MP for Ribble Valley said that as the country moved to exit the EU the position of EU nationals in Britain needed to be clarified "as quickly as possible".

"I think the idea that we are going to round up EU nationals and put them on the next Ryanair or Easyjet [flight] back to whichever country they came from as being bonkers, as being something that would be quite despicable, and something we ought to clarify as quickly as possible."

He said the EU Commission needed to make the same commitment regarding British citizens living in Europe.

