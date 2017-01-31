Advertisement

  1. National

Brexit: MPs begin debate on triggering Article 50

MPs have begun a two-day debate in the Commons over the Government's bill to invoke Article 50 and formally begin the Brexit process.

David Davis, the secretary of state for exiting the European Union, opened the second reading of the Bill, which enacts the Brexit referendum result, by saying: "At the core of this bill lies a very simple question - do we trust the people or not?"

Discussions on the bill will continue to midnight with a vote taking place on Wednesday evening.

View all 2 updates ›

MPs begin debate on Brexit Bill

David Davis opened the debate for the government Credit: ITV News

MPs have begun two days of debate in the Commons over the government's bill to invoke Article 50.

David Davis, the secretary of state for exiting the European Union, opened the second reading of the Bill, which enacts the Brexit referendum result saying: "At the core of this bill lies a very simple question - do we trust the people or not?"

A great deal of debate is expected - 99 backbench MP's alone have registered their intention with the Speaker of the House to speak on the Bill.

Mr Davis urged members to allow the government to stick to its March 31 deadline to invoke Article 50.

  1. Read more
  2. 2 updates
Brexit: MPs begin debate on triggering Article 50

More top news