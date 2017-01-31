Advertisement

Clarke warns May over post-Brexit 'wonderland' fantasy

Former chancellor Ken Clarke said he would not back the Article 50 Bill, describing visions of a post-Brexit future as a "wonderland" fantasy.

MPs have begun a two-day debate in the Commons over the Government's bill to invoke Article 50 and formally begin the Brexit process.

David Davis, the secretary of state for exiting the European Union, opened the second reading of the Bill, which enacts the Brexit referendum result, by saying: "At the core of this bill lies a very simple question - do we trust the people or not?"

Discussions on the bill will continue to midnight with a vote taking place on Wednesday evening.

MPs concerned over 'lack of detail' on Brexit plans

Ms Hillier said she could not support the Bill because of the government's lack of detail

MPs have expressed concern at the lack of detail the government has given ahead of the talks with the EU that the Brexit Bill will trigger.

Dominic Grieve called for the government's White Paper outlining its plan for Brexit to be published before this Bill reaches committee stage next week.

Although he said he believed leaving the EU as a "grave error", the former attorney general said he would back the government's Bill.

On the other hand, Meg Hillier, who chairs the public accounts committee, said she could not support the Bill as there was "not a shred of detail from the government".

