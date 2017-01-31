Advertisement

Clarke warns May over post-Brexit 'wonderland' fantasy

Former chancellor Ken Clarke said he would not back the Article 50 Bill, describing visions of a post-Brexit future as a "wonderland" fantasy.

MPs have begun a two-day debate in the Commons over the Government's bill to invoke Article 50 and formally begin the Brexit process.

David Davis, the secretary of state for exiting the European Union, opened the second reading of the Bill, which enacts the Brexit referendum result, by saying: "At the core of this bill lies a very simple question - do we trust the people or not?"

Discussions on the bill will continue to midnight with a vote taking place on Wednesday evening.

MPs debate 'hard' and 'soft' Brexit in Commons

brexitbill_web_vt Play video
  • Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Emily Morgan

MPs are continuing to debate the best way for the UK to split from the European Union in a House of Commons debate on the Brexit bill, with a vote expected to take place on Wednesday evening.

At the start of the session Brexit Secretary, David Davis, said the key question was - "do we trust the people or not?"

But several politicians, including former Chancellor Kenneth Clarke, used the discussion to warn against believing that after Brexit the UK will enter a 'wonderland'.

Some Labour MPs, who have been told to support the paper by leader Jeremy Corbyn, have insisted they will still vote against it.

Labour's former culture secretary Ben Bradshaw said he would be going against a three-line whip for the first time in nearly 20 years as an MP.

He said: "This could be our only chance to prevent the hardest of Brexits, or to soften its blow. I cannot and will not vote to destroy jobs and prosperity in my constituency."

