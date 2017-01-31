Number 10 responds to Rudd's comments on travel ban

Rudd: Trump travel ban could be 'propaganda opportunity' for IS

Donald Trump's travel ban is "divisive" and could be exploited as a "propaganda opportunity" by Islamic State terrorists, Home Secretary Amber Rudd has said.

Meanwhile it has been confirmed that MPs will next month debate whether Mr Trump should make a state visit to Britain after a petition calling for the trip to be downgraded gained the support of more than 1.6 million people.

Earlier President Trump fired the acting US Attorney General Sally Yates after she questioned whether his travel ban was "lawful".