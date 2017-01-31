Advertisement

Rudd: Trump travel ban could be 'propaganda opportunity' for IS

Donald Trump's travel ban is "divisive" and could be exploited as a "propaganda opportunity" by Islamic State terrorists, Home Secretary Amber Rudd has said.

Meanwhile it has been confirmed that MPs will next month debate whether Mr Trump should make a state visit to Britain after a petition calling for the trip to be downgraded gained the support of more than 1.6 million people.

Earlier President Trump fired the acting US Attorney General Sally Yates after she questioned whether his travel ban was "lawful".

Paul Ryan apologises for travel ban 'confusion'

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. Credit: PA

Speaker Paul Ryan has apologised for the "confusion" caused by the implementation of President Trump's controversial travel ban, but has defended the purpose of it.

Mr Trump's executive order on immigration last Friday has led to widespread protests and demonstrations.

However Mr Ryan defended the president during a press conference on Tuesday, and said: "The president has a responsibility to the security of this country.

"It's regrettable that there was confusion on the roll-out of this. No one wanted to see people with green cards or special immigrant visas, like translators, get caught up in all of this."

He added: "[Mr Trump is] confident that he is, on a going forward basis, going to make sure that things are done correctly."

