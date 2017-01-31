Advertisement

Rudd: Trump travel ban could be 'propaganda opportunity' for IS

Donald Trump's travel ban is "divisive" and could be exploited as a "propaganda opportunity" by Islamic State terrorists, Home Secretary Amber Rudd has said.

Meanwhile it has been confirmed that MPs will next month debate whether Mr Trump should make a state visit to Britain after a petition calling for the trip to be downgraded gained the support of more than 1.6 million people.

Earlier President Trump fired the acting US Attorney General Sally Yates after she questioned whether his travel ban was "lawful".

President Trump ban 'propaganda opportunity' for IS

US President Donald Trump's "divisive" travel ban could provide a "propaganda opportunity" for the so-called Islamic State, according to the Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

She warned the Home Affairs Select Committee: "ISIS and Daesh will use any opportunity they can to.. create the environment they want to radicalise people.

"It is a propaganda opportunity for them, potentially."

She added: "They may use this as an example."

