Trump fires attorney general over travel ban 'betrayal'

Donald Trump has fired the acting US Attorney General Sally Yates after she questioned whether his travel ban was "lawful".

The Government's top lawyer had ordered Justice Department officials not to enforce the executive order which banned travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The White House said Sally Yates "has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States". Dana Boente, US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, will take over the role.

The president's travel ban has provoked widespread condemnation and protests around the world, with Prime Minister Theresa May under pressure to cancel a state visit by Mr Trump to the UK planned for later this year.

Queen put in 'very difficult position' by Trump invitation

The Queen would host the visit by President Trump. Credit: PA

The Queen has been put in a "very difficult position" by Theresa May's decision to invite Donald Trump for a state visit, a former head of the Foreign Office has warned.

Lord Ricketts, who was permanent secretary at the Foreign Office from 2006 to 2010 before becoming David Cameron's national security adviser, said the offer so early in Mr Trump's presidency was "premature".

In a letter to The Times, he said it was unprecedented for a US president to be given a state visit in their first year in the White House and questioned whether Mr Trump was "specially deserving of this exceptional honour".

"It would have been far wiser to wait to see what sort of president he would turn out to be before advising the Queen to invite him. Now the Queen is put in a very difficult position."

More than one and a half million people have signed a petition against the visit.

