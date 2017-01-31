Advertisement

Clarke warns May over post-Brexit 'wonderland' fantasy

Former chancellor Ken Clarke said he would not back the Article 50 Bill, describing visions of a post-Brexit future as a "wonderland" fantasy.

MPs have begun a two-day debate in the Commons over the Government's bill to invoke Article 50 and formally begin the Brexit process.

David Davis, the secretary of state for exiting the European Union, opened the second reading of the Bill, which enacts the Brexit referendum result, by saying: "At the core of this bill lies a very simple question - do we trust the people or not?"

Discussions on the bill will continue to midnight with a vote taking place on Wednesday evening.

Redwood: What is it about freedom they don't like?

Arch-Brexiteer John Redwood has delivered an impassioned defence of Brexit in the Commons debate, saying that voting through the Bill was about bringing power back to Britain's parliament.

Ignoring calls to give way he thundered: "What is it about freedom they don't like?"

And closing his speech: "The once and future sovereign parliament of the UK - vote to make it sovereign again."

