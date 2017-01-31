Advertisement

Rudd: Trump travel ban could be 'propaganda opportunity' for IS

Donald Trump's travel ban is "divisive" and could be exploited as a "propaganda opportunity" by Islamic State terrorists, Home Secretary Amber Rudd has said.

Meanwhile it has been confirmed that MPs will next month debate whether Mr Trump should make a state visit to Britain after a petition calling for the trip to be downgraded gained the support of more than 1.6 million people.

Earlier President Trump fired the acting US Attorney General Sally Yates after she questioned whether his travel ban was "lawful".

San Francisco sues Trump over sanctuary city funding

The lawsuit has been brought by San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera. Credit: AP

San Francisco is the first city to file a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order directing the US government to withhold money from 'sanctuary cities' for undocumented immigrants.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera filed the lawsuit which alleges that the executive order violates the 10th Amendment of the US Constitution.

"In blatant disregard of the law, President of the United States seeks to coerce local authorities into abandoning what are known as 'Sanctuary City' laws and policies," the lawsuit said.

