Rudd: Trump travel ban could be 'propaganda opportunity' for IS

Donald Trump's travel ban is "divisive" and could be exploited as a "propaganda opportunity" by Islamic State terrorists, Home Secretary Amber Rudd has said.

Meanwhile it has been confirmed that MPs will next month debate whether Mr Trump should make a state visit to Britain after a petition calling for the trip to be downgraded gained the support of more than 1.6 million people.

Earlier President Trump fired the acting US Attorney General Sally Yates after she questioned whether his travel ban was "lawful".

Senator to vote against Sessions commends sacked Yates

The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Dianne Feinstein, questioned Jeff Sessions' independence as potential Attorney General.

Stating she would not vote for President Donald Trump's nominee, she said she could not reconcile the independence required in the job "with the partisanship this nominee has exhibited".

She commended acting US Attorney General Sally Yates, who was fired after questioning Trump's travel ban, adding: "That statement took a steel spine to stand up and say no. That is what an attorney general must be willing and able to do."

We're being asked to vote on a nominee that will have to stand up to a president who is clearly willing to ignore the law and even issue orders in violation of the Constitution.

We are being asked to determine whether this nominee's record demonstrates that he will have the objectivity to enforce the law for all Americans and be an independent Attorney General and not an arm of the White House.

– Dianne Feinstein
