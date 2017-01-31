Advertisement

Rudd: Trump travel ban could be 'propaganda opportunity' for IS

Donald Trump's travel ban is "divisive" and could be exploited as a "propaganda opportunity" by Islamic State terrorists, Home Secretary Amber Rudd has said.

In response, a spokesperson for Number 10 told ITV News: "We have been very clear that we believe this policy is divisive and wrong.

"Daesh will twist any policy from any Government for their own propaganda purposes."

Meanwhile it has been confirmed that MPs will next month debate whether Mr Trump should make a state visit to Britain after a petition calling for the trip to be downgraded gained the support of more than 1.6 million people.

Earlier President Trump fired the acting US Attorney General Sally Yates after she questioned whether his travel ban was "lawful".

Spicer denies it is a 'travel ban' despite Trump tweet

Donald Trump's press secretary hit out at reporters describing the immigration executive order as a "travel ban" despite the President using the phrase himself.

At a press briefing Sean Spicer said: "It's not a ban... A ban would mean people can't come in, we've clearly seen hundreds of thousands of people coming in to our country from other countries."

But the day before, the President himself had described the measure as a "ban".

When confronted with the tweet, Spicer said: "I think the words that are being used to describe it derive from what the media is calling this. He has been very clear that it is extreme vetting."

