No 10 rejects calls to cancel Trump state visit as more than a million sign petition

Downing Street has rejected calls to axe the state visit planned for Donald Trump following widespread outrage over his travel ban on people from certain countries.

More than one million people have signed a petition stating Mr Trump should not be given a state visit.

The immigration curbs have sparked chaos across the US as travellers were detained at airports and thousands of protesters gathered to campaign against the policy.

Boris Johnson has claimed President Trump's immigration policy is "divisive... discriminatory and wrong", but dismissed claims the US is "hostile" towards foreigners.

Demonstrators have this evening holding protests across the UK against the policy outside Downing Street.

Thousands protest in Ottawa over Trump's travel ban

OTTAWA_PROTEST Play video

Thousands of people gathered outside the US Embassy in Ottawa, Canada to protest against Trump's executive order signed last week.

Around 2,000 people created a human chain around the building, according to local media.

A similar protest was held at the US Consulate in Toronto.

Protests have been taking place across the world since Trump imposed a 90-day ban on immigration of nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Video: Instagram/Mojdeh Cox via Storyful

