Clarke warns May over post-Brexit 'wonderland' fantasy

Former chancellor Ken Clarke said he would not back the Article 50 Bill, describing visions of a post-Brexit future as a "wonderland" fantasy.

MPs have begun a two-day debate in the Commons over the Government's bill to invoke Article 50 and formally begin the Brexit process.

David Davis, the secretary of state for exiting the European Union, opened the second reading of the Bill, which enacts the Brexit referendum result, by saying: "At the core of this bill lies a very simple question - do we trust the people or not?"

Discussions on the bill will continue to midnight with a vote taking place on Wednesday evening.

Tory MP earns appreciation for being brief on Brexit

Three hours into the Brexit Bill debate, Conservative MP Julian Lewis has delivered possibly the shortest speech the Commons will see over the course of two days of discussion on the issue.

"In my opinion, the people have decided and I'm going to vote accordingly," the MP for New Forest East said, and sat back down.

Labour's Gisela Stuart, called on to speak after Mr Lewis, congratulated him for keeping his remarks so brief.

