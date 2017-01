The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered a message of solidarity to all Muslims in Canada, following the Quebec mosque attack.

Speaking in parliament Mr Trudeau said the victims were targeted simply because of their religion.

He spoke directly to the one million Muslims who live in Canada, saying, "We are with you."

"Thirty-six million hearts are breaking with yours," Trudeau said. "Know that we value you."

The prime minister attended a vigil outside the mosque on Monday night.