Trump fires attorney general over travel ban 'betrayal'

Donald Trump has fired the acting US Attorney General Sally Yates after she questioned whether his travel ban was "lawful".

The Government's top lawyer had ordered Justice Department officials not to enforce the executive order which banned travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The White House said Sally Yates "has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States". Dana Boente, US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, will take over the role.

The president's travel ban has provoked widespread condemnation and protests around the world, with Prime Minister Theresa May under pressure to cancel a state visit by Mr Trump to the UK planned for later this year.

Trump faces mutinies and resistance in Washington chaos

The political impact from Donald Trump's travel ban has escalated from disruption to something close to "chaos", ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore has said.

He outlined the "growing resistance" against the US president and gave details of the letter that amounted to "virtually a mutiny" amid attacks from the political left and right and religious groups over his executive order.

Trump fired his administration's top lawyer after she ordered officials not to enforce the order banning travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations amid concerns it might be unlawful.

