Advertisement

  1. National

Donald Trump fires attorney general over travel ban betrayal

The US President has fired the acting US Attorney General Sally Yates after she questioned whether Trump's travel ban was lawful.

The White House said Ms Yates had "betrayed the Department of Justice" by refusing to enforce the controversial order.

Downing Street has rejected calls to axe the state visit planned for Donald Trump following widespread outrage over his travel ban on people from certain countries.

More than one million people have signed a petition stating Mr Trump should not be given a state visit.

The immigration curbs have sparked chaos across the US as travellers were detained at airports and thousands of protesters gathered to campaign against the policy.

Boris Johnson has claimed President Trump's immigration policy is "divisive... discriminatory and wrong", but dismissed claims the US is "hostile" towards foreigners.

View all 102 updates ›

Trump fires acting attorney general over travel ban

Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates has been fired after disagreeing with the executive order. Credit: AP

Donald Trump has fired acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates after she ordered Justice Department lawyers not to enforce his immigration ban.

The White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer revealed the news on Twitter.

Trump has named Dana Boente, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to replace Yates.

Yates, an Obama administration holdover, said she was not convinced Trump's executive order barring travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations was lawful.

  1. Read more
  2. 102 updates
Donald Trump fires attorney general over travel ban betrayal

More on this story