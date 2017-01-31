Trump fires acting attorney general over travel ban

Donald Trump fires attorney general over travel ban betrayal

The US President has fired the acting US Attorney General Sally Yates after she questioned whether Trump's travel ban was lawful.

The White House said Ms Yates had "betrayed the Department of Justice" by refusing to enforce the controversial order.

Downing Street has rejected calls to axe the state visit planned for Donald Trump following widespread outrage over his travel ban on people from certain countries.

More than one million people have signed a petition stating Mr Trump should not be given a state visit.

The immigration curbs have sparked chaos across the US as travellers were detained at airports and thousands of protesters gathered to campaign against the policy.

Boris Johnson has claimed President Trump's immigration policy is "divisive... discriminatory and wrong", but dismissed claims the US is "hostile" towards foreigners.