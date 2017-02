Graham Taylor's special quality as a manager was "putting people first" before the football, Watford legend Luther Blissett has told ITV News as he arrived at the funeral of his former boss.

Blissett also joked that the current team's 2-1 victory at Arsenal on Tuesday night - the first win over the Gunners in England's top division since 1988 - was influenced by the club's most celebrated manager.

"If there's anything that shows that he's still with us - that game last night," he said. "If there was anybody who influenced the game last night it was Graham."