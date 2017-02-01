Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: MPs debate Brexit bill ahead of vote

MPs are debating the government's Brexit bill for a second day ahead of Wednesday evening's vote.

The legislation giving Theresa May permission to trigger Article 50 is expected to pass its first test, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ordering his MPs to back the government's bill.

Shadow environment secretary Rachael Maskell and Shadow Minister for diverse communities Dawn Butler confirmed their resignations after revealing they will defy the Labour whip to vote against triggering Article 50.

View all 22 updates ›

Brexit bill gets go ahead from parliament

Mps debated for two days ahead of Wednesday night's Brexit bill vote Credit: PA

The Brexit Bill has been given the go ahead in parliament after two days of intense debate.

The passing of the bill gives Prime Minister Theresa May permission to trigger Article 50 and start formal Brexit talks.

  1. Read more
  2. 22 updates
Live updates: MPs debate Brexit bill ahead of vote

More on this story