Brexit white paper to be published 'tomorrow'

Live updates: MPs to vote on Brexit bill

Theresa May's plans for Brexit will face their first Commons hurdle as MPs vote on the Bill allowing her to start divorce proceedings with Brussels.

The legislation giving the prime minister permission to trigger Article 50 is expected to pass its first test, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ordering his MPs to back the Government's Bill.

The first of a two-day debate in the Commons over the Government's bill to invoke Article 50 and formally begin the Brexit process concluded just after midnight and will resume on Wednesday.

The vote will take place on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, the the prime minister has announced that the government's promised white paper setting out its strategy for withdrawal from the European Union will be published on Thursday.