Brexit withdrawal may face ECJ review, says top judge

The issue of Britain's withdrawal from the EU could end up facing being reviewed by the European Court of Justice before a final exit deal is struck, according to the institution's top judge.

ECJ president Koen Lenaerts said it was likely the ECJ could be called in to arbitrate over the negotiating process and may even step in to amend any deals shown to them.

He said: "It probably will, one day or another, end up on the docket of the court - not because of the court, but because of parties bringing the case."

Prime Minister Theresa May has already stated that she intends to take the UK out of the jurisdiction of the ECJ as part of Brexit but this will not happen until a deal is agreed.