Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: MPs debate Brexit bill ahead of vote

MPs are debating the government's Brexit bill for a second day ahead of Wednesday evening's vote.

The legislation giving Theresa May permission to trigger Article 50 is expected to pass its first test, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ordering his MPs to back the government's bill.

Meanwhile, the the prime minister has announced that the government's promised white paper setting out its strategy for withdrawal from the European Union will be published on Thursday.

View all 20 updates ›

Brexit withdrawal may face ECJ review, says top judge

European Court of Justice could step in over Brexit deal Credit: AP

The issue of Britain's withdrawal from the EU could end up facing being reviewed by the European Court of Justice before a final exit deal is struck, according to the institution's top judge.

ECJ president Koen Lenaerts said it was likely the ECJ could be called in to arbitrate over the negotiating process and may even step in to amend any deals shown to them.

He said: "It probably will, one day or another, end up on the docket of the court - not because of the court, but because of parties bringing the case."

Prime Minister Theresa May has already stated that she intends to take the UK out of the jurisdiction of the ECJ as part of Brexit but this will not happen until a deal is agreed.

  1. Read more
  2. 20 updates
Live updates: MPs debate Brexit bill ahead of vote

More on this story